Fire up the grill for these delicious bacon-wrapped jalapeno poppers, colorful steak kabobs

Whether you prefer charcoal or gas, these grilled recipes are perfect for any backyard gathering.

MOLINE, Ill. — We fired up the barbeque pit Tuesday morning, July 19 on Good Morning Quad Cities to make some quick and easy grilled appetizers. Find the recipes below.

Grill tip: Before you whip up these tasty recipes, season and clean your grill with an onion! Just heat up the grill, slice open the onion and rub the flesh along the grill grates. It will get rid of the gunk from the last use and add a little flavor to the food you're about to cook!

Jalapeno poppers

News 8's David Bohlman demonstrated how to make these bacon-wrapped jalapeno poppers from Allrecipes. David changed up the recipe a little and decided to mix some shredded cheddar cheese in with the cream cheese before filling the jalapenos. They're ready to eat when the bacon is cooked to your liking!

Steak kabobs

News 8's Linda Swinford grilled up these sirloin, mushroom, bell pepper, red onion and zucchini kabobs. Before the show, she marinated them in red wine vinegar, Worchestershire sauce, honey, olive oil, Dijon mustard and soy sauce.

Click/tap here for the full kabobs recipe from Cooking Classy. Make sure to add an extra drizzle of olive oil to the assembled kabobs before placing them on the grill. Turning occasionally, they should take about eight to nine minutes to cook.

