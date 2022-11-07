What's for dinner? Here's a recipe for slow-cooked Sloppy Joes that'll feed your whole family

MOLINE, Ill —
Who doesn't love easy meals? This week's Meal Prep Monday recipe is sure to make your mouth water!
News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you just how easy it is to get this recipe done on the fly.
- Serves: 8
- Prep Time: 15 minutes
- Total Time: 4 hours 15 minutes
All You Need:
- 2 lbs lean ground beef.
- 1 (10 oz) can Hy-Vee condensed tomato soup.
- ½ cup Hy-Vee brown sugar, packed.
- 1/3 cup yellow mustard.
- 8 Hy-Vee whole wheat hamburger buns, split and toasted.
All You Do:
- Place ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook, breaking up large pieces until cooked through (165 degrees).
- Place tomato soup, brown sugar, and mustard in a 6-quart slow cooker; whisk to combine. Add cooked ground beef; cover and cook on HIGH for 4 hours or LOW for 8 hours. Serve sloppy Joes on hamburger buns.