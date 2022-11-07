x
Meal Prep Monday

What's for dinner? Here's a recipe for slow-cooked Sloppy Joes that'll feed your whole family

An easy way to make Sloppy Joes, especially if you're busy around meal time.

MOLINE, Ill —

Who doesn't love easy meals? This week's Meal Prep Monday recipe is sure to make your mouth water! 

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you just how easy it is to get this recipe done on the fly. 

Slow-Cooked Sloppy Joes

  • Serves: 8 
  • Prep Time: 15 minutes 
  • Total Time: 4 hours 15 minutes 

All You Need: 

  • 2 lbs lean ground beef.
  • 1 (10 oz) can Hy-Vee condensed tomato soup. 
  • ½ cup Hy-Vee brown sugar, packed.
  • 1/3 cup yellow mustard.
  • 8 Hy-Vee whole wheat hamburger buns, split and toasted.

All You Do: 

  1. Place ground beef in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook, breaking up large pieces until cooked through (165 degrees). 
  2. Place tomato soup, brown sugar, and mustard in a 6-quart slow cooker; whisk to combine. Add cooked ground beef; cover and cook on HIGH for 4 hours or LOW for 8 hours. Serve sloppy Joes on hamburger buns.

Paid Advertisement