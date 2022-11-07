What's for dinner? Here's a recipe for slow-cooked Sloppy Joes that'll feed your whole family

An easy way to make Sloppy Joes, especially if you're busy around meal time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOLINE, Ill — Who doesn't love easy meals? This week's Meal Prep Monday recipe is sure to make your mouth water!

News 8's Shelby Kluver and Hy-Vee Registered Dietician Nina Struss show you just how easy it is to get this recipe done on the fly.

Serves: 8

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 4 hours 15 minutes

All You Need:

2 lbs lean ground beef.

1 (10 oz) can Hy-Vee condensed tomato soup.

½ cup Hy-Vee brown sugar, packed.

1/3 cup yellow mustard.

8 Hy-Vee whole wheat hamburger buns, split and toasted.

All You Do: