You're going to want to taste these Caprese-stuffed mushrooms!

This recipe piles the flavors of a Caprese salad - tomato, basil and mozzarella - into a beefy portobello mushroom. Buon appetito!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOLINE, Ill. — Wednesday, July 13 on Good Morning Quad Cities, News 8's Linda Swinford made a delicious meatless dish that riffs on the typical Caprese salad. These Caprese-stuffed mushrooms are a lot more filling than a salad thanks to the protein content of portobellos.

To get the full recipe from EatingWell, click/tap here.**

**Note: Our mushrooms cooked down a lot and came out very thin. Make sure to purchase larger portobello mushroom caps, and be sparing as you scrape out the gills from the underside of the caps.

Catch more segments like this 4:30-7 a.m. weekdays on WQAD's Good Morning Quad Cities.