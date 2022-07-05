I-80 crash blocking eastbound traffic near LeClaire

A crash involving multiple vehicles on I-80 between Middle Road and LeClaire is causing a traffic backup Tuesday afternoon.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Eastbound traffic on I-80 is backed up after a crash near LeClaire Tuesday afternoon.

Early information says that the crash occurred in the eastbound lane of the interstate between Middle Road and LeClaire sometime before 5 p.m.

Traffic in that lane is currently facing a significant backup. The westbound lane is unaffected.

A medical transport helicopter later arrived at the scene.

No information about how many people or cars were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured is currently available.