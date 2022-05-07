Police searching for 19-year-old in connection with Kewanee shooting

Matthew Peed was last seen in the Quad Cities area. Anyone with information should contact the Kewanee Police Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

KEWANEE, Ill. — The Kewanee Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on Thursday, June 30.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, the shooting began as a physical altercation between two men at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the 500 block of Franklin Street.

During the altercation, 19-year-old Matthew Peed pulled out a gun. The other man grabbed the gun that Peed was pointing at him, and a round was discharged, police said. The victim suffered a minor injury to his hand but refused medical treatment at the scene.

A warrant for Peed's arrest was issued on Friday, July 1, and his charges included aggravated battery with discharging a firearm causing injury - punishable with up to 30 years in prison - and aggravated battery in a public place - punishable with up to five years in prison.

Witnesses and surveillance footage revealed that Peed fled the scene in a 2015 black Dodge Journey SUV with an Illinois license plate of DK53304. According to the department, Peed was last seen in the Quad Cities area following the incident.

Anyone with information regarding Peed's whereabouts should contact the Kewanee Police Department at 309-853-1911 or their local police department.