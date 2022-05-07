Quad Cities authorities report low fireworks injuries, tickets following 4th of July weekend

Police departments across the area issued four tickets total for fireworks violations. Hospitals said they only treated a few cases of fireworks-related injuries.

MOLINE, Ill — Following a lively July 4th weekend, authorities across the Quad Cities area reported a low number of fireworks-related injuries and tickets.

News 8 reached out to local police departments and health services to see how many fireworks citations or injuries were reported across the holiday weekend.

UnityPoint Health - Trinity reported that three people visited their emergency department with fireworks injuries, while Genesis Health System said that the Davenport medical center only treated some minor burns. Genesis locations in DeWitt, Silvis and Aledo did not report any fireworks injuries.

Police departments from the major Quad Cities also reported an incredibly low number of fireworks-related offenses.

The Moline, East Moline, Rock Island and Bettendorf police departments all said they did not have to issue a single citation for fireworks over the weekend. Davenport, on the other hand, gave out four tickets.

Moline PD reported 123 fireworks complaints, a decrease from the 142 complaints in 2021. Rock Island PD said that they received 67 complaints, but only had to give out a few verbal warnings.

Similarly, East Moline PD reported 68 total fireworks complaints, which they said is less than the 86 they received in 2021. The Davenport Police Department received a significantly higher 306 complaints over the weekend.