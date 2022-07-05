Lightning damages well pump in Colona; residents are asked to conserve water

Mayor Rich Holman said it could take anywhere from a few days to a week for the well pump to be replaced.

COLONA, Ill. — The City of Colona is asking residents in the downtown/Route 84 area to conserve water usage after a well pump was damaged by storms on Monday, July 4.

According to Mayor Rich Holman, one of the two well pumps serving the area was damaged by lightning Monday. The damage was enough to require the replacement of the pump.

Due to part availability, Holman said it could take anywhere from a few days to a week for the pump to be replaced. In the meantime, the water supply is halved, so residents are urged to make an effort to conserve.