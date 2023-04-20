Moline's Brock Harding named Illinois' Mr. Basketball

After leading Moline to their first ever state championship, Brock Harding has been named Illinois' Mr. Basketball, the top player in the state of Illinois.

MOLINE, Ill. — Brock Harding capped off his historic high school basketball career at Moline High School as Illinois' 2023 Mr. Basketball, becoming the first Western Big Six player to receive the distinction since Rock Island's Chasson Randle in 2011.

On Thursday, Harding was named Mr. Illinois after scoring 18 points and six assists per game while leading Moline to a 35-3 record. Harding and fellow University of Iowa recruit Owen Freeman dominated their way through the state playoffs, en route to a 59-43 victory over Benet Academy in the 2023 4A IHSA Championship. Harding scored 28 points in the title game.