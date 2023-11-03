Maroons win Illinois 4A State Basketball Championship against Benet Academy

MOLINE, Ill. — The cheers could practically be heard all the way in Moline from the State Farm Center in Champaign on Saturday night as the Moline Maroons entered the stadium in the Illinois State Basketball Championship.
The Maroons took home the state championship title against the Lisle Benet Redwings 59-42. It took 72 years for the team to make it to a championship game, and now they finally have that title.
It was quite the journey for the Maroons this year, who sat at 33-3 before Saturday night's game against Lisle, who had a 34-1 record.
Moline led Lisle 17-15 heading into the second quarter and then 32-25 heading into halftime. Senior Brock Harding led all scorers with 17 points by half.
After the third quarter, the Maroons were still taking the lead 44-30.
The team is expected to be back at the Wharton Field House Sunday between 1:30 and 2 p.m. The field house will open to the public at 1 p.m.
