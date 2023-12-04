x
More than 20 Moline students sign letters of intent for college sports

Twenty-one Maroons will be continuing sports as they head to college in the fall.
MOLINE, Ill. — Twenty-one athletes from Moline High School have committed to continuing their athletic careers into college.

Here are the athletes who signed their letters on Wednesday: 

  1. Maddux Dieckman — Augustana College Basketball
  2. Grant Sibley — Pittsburg State Football
  3. Cooper Marsh — Augustana College Football
  4. Mark Runkle — Aurora University Football
  5. Caleb Singleton — Iowa Central Community College Football
  6. Samara Thompson — St. Ambrose Track & Field
  7. Nailah Anders —  University of Dubuque Track & Field
  8. Samantha Veto — Kirkwood Community College Basketball
  9. Paige Melton — Augustana College Basketball
  10. Christian Raya — University of Northwestern St. Paul Football
  11. Noah Tapia — Hofstra University Wrestling
  12. Collin Ducey — Black Hawk College Soccer
  13. Diego Gomez — Black Hawk College Soccer
  14. Ivan Sanchez — Black Hawk College Soccer
  15. Josh Morales — Ellsworth Community College Baseball
  16. Conner Schimmel — Black Hawk College Baseball
  17. Riley Fuller — Black Hawk College Baseball
  18. Brock Luna — Central College Baseball
  19. Chase Tholl — University of Wisconsin-Plattville Baseball
  20. Seamus Boyle — Kaskaskia Community College Baseball
  21. Brenna Ross — Kirkwood Community College Softball

