More than 20 Moline students sign letters of intent for college sports

MOLINE, Ill. — Twenty-one athletes from Moline High School have committed to continuing their athletic careers into college.
Here are the athletes who signed their letters on Wednesday:
- Maddux Dieckman — Augustana College Basketball
- Grant Sibley — Pittsburg State Football
- Cooper Marsh — Augustana College Football
- Mark Runkle — Aurora University Football
- Caleb Singleton — Iowa Central Community College Football
- Samara Thompson — St. Ambrose Track & Field
- Nailah Anders — University of Dubuque Track & Field
- Samantha Veto — Kirkwood Community College Basketball
- Paige Melton — Augustana College Basketball
- Christian Raya — University of Northwestern St. Paul Football
- Noah Tapia — Hofstra University Wrestling
- Collin Ducey — Black Hawk College Soccer
- Diego Gomez — Black Hawk College Soccer
- Ivan Sanchez — Black Hawk College Soccer
- Josh Morales — Ellsworth Community College Baseball
- Conner Schimmel — Black Hawk College Baseball
- Riley Fuller — Black Hawk College Baseball
- Brock Luna — Central College Baseball
- Chase Tholl — University of Wisconsin-Plattville Baseball
- Seamus Boyle — Kaskaskia Community College Baseball
- Brenna Ross — Kirkwood Community College Softball
Watch more sports stories and highlights on News 8's YouTube channel