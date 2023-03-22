State basketball champion Maroons honored at RICO board meeting

The county proclaimed March 21 as "Moline Maroons Day" in honor of the team's historic season and state championship.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Illinois Quad Citizens have a new special day to remember on March 21 — Moline Maroons Day.

The Illinois Class 4A Basketball state champion team was honored at the Tuesday Rock Island County Board meeting just over a week after the end of their historic season and playoff run.

After an informal reception prior to the meeting, a unanimous vote by the Board proclaimed the special day as the team, coaches and parents watched and accepted the honors.

The 2022-2023 Maroon basketball team capped off a historically successful 35-3 season with the program's first state title as Quad Citizens from across state lines put aside their rivalries unite to cheer them on.

“I know that I speak for the board and the community – and not just because I am from Moline and not just because my uncle (Porter Bennett) played on the 1943 Moline basketball team that finished second at state,” said Board Member and Moline High alum Porter McNeil. “But because Sean Taylor and his group of young, talented athletes really lifted the spirits of the community.”

Board Chairman Richard Brunk, and two of his Moline-fan grandchildren, presented the written proclamation to the team in a gesture that represented how the Maroons' victory touched fans young and old.

“To win the state championship in Illinois, with the Chicago teams, the suburban teams and the powerhouse downstate teams, is really incredible and so — huge congratulations to this team,” McNeil added as a standing ovation rang out.