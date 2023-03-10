UnityPoint Health names next Quad Cities market president

On Oct. 3, officials with UnityPoint announced that Shawn Morrow will be stepping into the role of Quad Cities Market President on Oct. 30. Robert Erickson, the healthcare provider's previous president, announced that he was stepping down back in August . Morrow previously served as CEO of Summit Healthcare in Arizona.

"I’m excited to make the Quad Cities my family’s home and serve the community’s health needs to the best of my abilities," Morrow said in a press release. "UnityPoint Health provides amazing care and is focused on creating a positive experience for every patient. The people caring for this community are incredible and I’m looking forward to helping us achieve our mission of improving the health of the people and communities we serve."