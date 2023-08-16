UnityPoint Health clinics increase access for children via telehealth

UnityPoint Health clinics across the state of Iowa will offer greater access to doctors from home with telehealth programs.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Families with children who are unable to make trips to see their primary care physicians in person now have an alternative.

UnityPoint Health clinics across the state of Iowa have expanded telehealth and virtual care offerings to children and teens.

“This is one more way we are making care easier and more accessible for patients of all ages,” said Patricia Newland, M.D., President of UnityPoint Clinic.

SmartExam is the new system being implemented by UnityPoint, and it works by asking questions about pediatric patients' symptoms. This system can help when it comes to common illnesses and viruses and connects your responses to a doctor.

Patients using SmartExan pay a flat $30 fee and will receive a diagnosis and treatment options from a provider in less than an hour.

Other forms of telehealth include virtual urgent care, where patients are connected to a physician via video call to discuss their health-related issues in real time.

The program is targeted at families with children ages 2-17, who are unable to make the drive to an in-person clinic. Hours offered for the new program are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and can be accessed through the MyUnityPoint patient portal.