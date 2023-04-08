UnityPoint Health Trinity CEO stepping down later this month

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The current president and CEO of UnityPoint Health Trinity will be stepping down in late August.
Robert Erickson will be leaving "to pursue new opportunities, both personally and professionally," according to a press release. Erickson joined the organization in 2019 — months before the COVID pandemic hit.
According to the release, Erickson was involved in many projects to grow the organization, including the Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, Muscatine's Mulberry Clinic project and advancements in robotic surgery.
“My heart is telling me it’s the right time to pause professionally, spend more time with my family and find new purpose for the next chapter in my life," Erickson said. "I’m truly grateful and honored to have served the Quad Cities and Muscatine region the past four years. Working together to navigate through the pandemic has been the proudest and most humbling experience in my life and has changed me, for the better, forever."
Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel