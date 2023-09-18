UnityPoint Health clinics partnering with Gilda's Club to offer free colon cancer screenings

Experts say taking away barriers for people eligible for colon cancer screenings can ultimately help prevent late stage cancer development.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — It's a cancer that affects both men and women, and without early detection can be difficult to treat — colon cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, it's the third most diagnosed cancer in the US in 2020 and contributes to about a third of cancer-related deaths.

“Colon cancer is referred to as a silent killer because the early stages of the disease often have no symptoms,” said Tricia Fisher, director of oncology services at Trinity Cancer Center. “The only way to know for sure is routine screenings.”

These statistics are the basis for the partnership between UnityPoint Health and Gilda's Club to create a schedule of workshops throughout the Quad Cities. Providers hope to break down barriers for patients seeking a test and help patients with cancer get life-saving care early.

“We’re all behind a similar goal – preventing cancer. But we’re also here for people when results aren’t what they are expecting,” said Kelsey Allen, the program director at Gilda's Club Quad Cities.

Here's a list of dates and times for these free cancer screening workshops:

Sept. 26 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at 4224 Ricker Hill Rd. in Davenport, Iowa Sept. 27 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at 408 E. 2nd St. in Muscatine, Iowa Nov. 2 from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 318 E. 7th St. in Davenport, Iowa Nov. 7 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at 321 N. Main St. in Davenport, Iowa Mar. 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 321 N. Main St. in Davenport, Iowa Mar. 13 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 408 E. 2nd St. in Muscatine, Iowa

While registration for these workshops isn't required, they do ask participants to arrive 10-15 minutes prior to check in. People who need to request an at-home screening kit should visit the Gilda's Club website or call (309) 779-5796.