Man dies in hospital after Rock Island shooting early Saturday

Police are looking for an unknown suspect who reportedly shot a man outside of a house on 6th Street in Rock Island at about 12:30 a.m. on June 25.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A man died in the hospital on Saturday after he was wounded in a shooting early in the morning.

According to the Rock Island Police Department, at about 12:29 a.m. on June 29, the Rock Island Police Department was told by UnityPoint Trinity Hospital that a 61-year-old man arrived at the facility with a gunshot wound.

The man later died due to his injuries.

Preliminary investigation found that the man was shot outside of a home in the 500 block of 6th Street by an unknown suspect.

The incident remains under investigation. The victim has not been identified and there is no information about the suspect currently available.