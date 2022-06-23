Police: 5 juveniles charged with theft after rollover crash near NorthPark Mall

The five female juveniles had fled from Von Maur in a stolen vehicle before running over a stop sign and rolling the vehicle, Davenport police said.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A rollover crash near NorthPark Mall in Davenport Thursday afternoon resulted in theft charges for five female juveniles, according to the Davenport Police Department.

Police told News 8 via email that the five girls fled from Von Maur in a stolen vehicle after allegedly shoplifting from the store. The driver then ran over a stop sign, which caused the vehicle to roll.

No serious injuries were reported following the crash. All five juveniles are charged with second-degree theft for the vehicle and theft for shoplifting.