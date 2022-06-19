Two shot, 1 dead in Rock Island shooting Sunday

Police haven't said what may have led up to the shooting, but say if you know something they want to hear from you.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Police are investigating what led up to an early Sunday shooting that killed one and critically injured another.

Police say they were called near 14th Street and 13th Avenue just before 2:00 am Sunday. Police said the call was in reference to a gunshot victim. When police arrived they found two gunshot victims, a 31-year-old man, and a 46-year-old man. The men were taken to UnityPoint Health Trinity Hospital in Rock Island, where the 46-year-old man died from his injuries. Police tell News 8 that the 31-year-old man is still in critical condition.

Police said the incident remains under investigation right now by the Rock Island Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division. Police have not said what may have led up to the shooting. The identities of those shot have not been released.