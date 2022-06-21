Muscatine police asking for public's help in locating tobacco store robbery suspect

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine police are on the hunt for a suspect involved in a Monday evening robbery and are asking for help from the public.
According to the Muscatine Police Department, officers responded to Pearl City Tobacco and liquor at 200 Green Street at about 9:33 p.m. on June 20 after an armed robbery was reported.
Witnesses told police that the suspect entered the store, pulled out a handgun and ran away with stolen money and products. Nobody was physically injured in the incident.
There is no physical description of the suspect available from the police.
MPD is asking that anyone with information regarding the robbery call Det. Adam Raisbeck at 563-263-9922, extension 665, or by submitting an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of the Quad cities at www.qccrimestoppers.com.