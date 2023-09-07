Rock Island Fire Department responds to 2 back-to-back commercial structure fires

Luckily, no injuries were reported, according to the department.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Fire Department helped extinguish two back-to-back commercial structure fires today, according to a press release.

Meatheads Meat Market in Milan caught on fire and multiple units responded to the automatic aid response from the store. Firefighters put it under control quickly, confining the fire to the back of the store.

While responders were still on the scene at Meatheads, another call came through about a second commercial structure fire on the corner of 11th Street and 25th Avenue. The fire had started inside a vehicle that was being repaired at a service garage, according to the release.

One engine arrived "without delay" and was able to put out the fire with the help of three other vehicles. The fire was under control within 10 minutes of arriving, according to the release, and another unit joined to ensure the fire had not spread.

An investigation of the second incident showed that the cause of the fire was from a torch normally used for cutting auto parts. It had accidentally ignited inside the car.

Luckily, no injuries were reported, according to the department.