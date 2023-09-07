Every Child and Rock Island Fire Department partner for car seat safety checks

The workshop will be held on Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — With students across the Quad Cities heading back to school, officials with the Rock Island Fire Department are encouraging parents to get their car seats checked.

The department is partnering with Every Child to conduct checks at the Rock Island Fire Central House, located at 1313 Fifth Ave. on Saturday, Sept. 9. The free event runs from 9 a.m. to noon.

Technicians will be available to make sure that car seats properly fit the children using them, as well as the vehicle they're installed in. They can also give advice on which way a child should be facing during a car ride and when parents should consider changing their seats.

If you'd like more information about the event, contact Chief Bob Graff or Assistant Chief Terry Smith at 309-732-2800.