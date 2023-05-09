Bettendorf announces new fire chief

Longtime chief Steve Knorrek will retire on Sept. 8 after 40 years with the Bettendorf Fire Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — As a longtime Bettendorf Fire Department veteran prepares for retirement, another member is ready to step up as the new leader of the department.

Tony Said, who currently serves as the assistant fire chief and fire marshal, will replace longtime fire chief Steve Knorrek, according to a press release from the city. Knorrek is retiring on Sept. 8 following 40 years with the department.

Said first joined the Bettendorf Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter in 1992 before becoming a full-time member in 1994. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2015 before assuming his current position in 2019.

According to the release, Said has ties to the department's inner workings and the community through his current roles. He is responsible for daily operations at the fire department, like allocating staff resources where needed. As fire marshal, his job is to ensure building construction is safe and up to code throughout the city of Bettendorf.

"During the past few years, I have gained a greater appreciation of the value of collaboration with external organizations such as healthcare partners, private and public organizations, Scott County organizations, and regional fire and police departments," Said said. "The camaraderie with these organizations and others will only strengthen our ability to serve our community and keep our citizens safe."

Said will be officially sworn in at the Bettendorf City Council meeting on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.