Moline bowling alley closed after fire breaks out

Fire officials say no one was present at the time of the fire.

MOLINE, Ill — An Illinois bowling alley is closed following an early-morning fire.

Officials with the Moline Fire Department said at 4:16 a.m. they responded to an automated fire alarm at QC Family Entertainment, located at 4401 44th Ave. in Moline. Upon arrival, they found that the building's sprinkler system had activated and extinguished a small fire inside.

Fire officials say that there were no employees or customers inside the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In a Facebook post, staff members wrote that the business will be closed until Sept. 8.

QC family Entertainment will be closed for maintenance until Friday September 8th. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause Posted by QC Family Entertainment on Tuesday, September 5, 2023