x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Moline bowling alley closed after fire breaks out

Fire officials say no one was present at the time of the fire.
Credit: WQAD
Firetrucks at the Moline Fire Department

MOLINE, Ill — An Illinois bowling alley is closed following an early-morning fire.

Officials with the Moline Fire Department said at 4:16 a.m. they responded to an automated fire alarm at QC Family Entertainment, located at 4401 44th Ave. in Moline. Upon arrival, they found that the building's sprinkler system had activated and extinguished a small fire inside.

Fire officials say that there were no employees or customers inside the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In a Facebook post, staff members wrote that the business will be closed until Sept. 8.

QC family Entertainment will be closed for maintenance until Friday September 8th. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause

Posted by QC Family Entertainment on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Related Articles

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel 

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

More Videos

In Other News

Rock Island-Milan school officials give State of Schools address

Before You Leave, Check This Out