Pleasant Valley man charged with manslaughter for fatal LeClaire boat crash

Iowa DNR officers have charged a man with the deaths of two boaters during an August 2020 crash on the Mississippi River.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — A Pleasant Valley man has been accused of Manslaughter and many other charges several months after a crash on the Mississippi River in LeClaire killed two boaters.

Officials from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced that Conservation Officers had taken 44-year-old Pleasant Valley resident James Thiel after he reportedly turned himself in the morning on Tuesday, May 4.

Thiel has been charged with reckless use of a watercraft, operation of an unregistered watercraft, and two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter on both a felony and aggravated misdemeanor level.

No additional details regarding the crash have been released.

Per Iowa code, part of the reckless use of a watercraft charge includes a clause prohibiting the owner/operator of a boat that operates above a certain horsepower from allowing a minor from piloting the vehicle unless they are above twelve years old and have obtained a watercraft education certificate or are accompanied by a responsible adult experienced in motorboat operation.