Iowa DNR to not release names of individuals on other boat involved in deadly LeClaire crash from over the summer

A public records request on the full details of the crash was denied Monday, April 5th, nearly eight months after it took place.

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is withholding information on a deadly boat crash that took place on the Mississippi River Sunday, August 16th, 2020.

The department was submitted a public records request that week on the names of the individuals involved in both boats. Two people died on one of them. Craig Verbeke and Anita Pinc were engaged, according to social media posts made by the family. They were onboard a 1993 19-foot Bayliner when it crashed with a 2007 35-foot Triton. Both ended up dying from their injuries.