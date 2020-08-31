Niabi Zoo monkey recovering after surgery to remove a cancerous tumor

"Armed with a firm diagnosis and a clear view of what we were up against, Dr. Hughes enlisted the help of noted local OBGYN Dr. Justin Hinzman and together they performed the surgery, a full hysterectomy on March 27th of this year. “The surgery went beautifully,” said Dr. Hughes. “It could not have gone better. Now after monitoring her for these five months we are optimistic, confident even, that she will live a long, healthy life”. We are thrilled to be able to report on such a positive outcome” said Director Lee Jackson. “It would not be an exaggeration to say that this magnificent animal would not be with us today if it were not for the remarkable team of animal keepers, veterinarians, medical technicians, and medical specialists who worked together to treat Keeya."