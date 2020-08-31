Niabi Zoo monkey recovering after surgery to remove a cancerous tumor

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — The Niabi Zoo says Keeya a female Colobus monkey is recovering after a successful surgery to remove a tumor.
Eastern Black and White Colobus monkeys are found in the woodlands of tropical Africa. Niabi says these monkeys are favorites among their zoo visitors.
On February 23rd, Keeya’s keeper noticed a small amount of blood in her enclosure. Upon closer examination, a tumorous mass was identified protruding from her vaginal wall.
Tests were immediately performed and on February 28. The results returned positive for Leiomyosarcoma, a form of cancer.
"Armed with a firm diagnosis and a clear view of what we were up against, Dr. Hughes enlisted the help of noted local OBGYN Dr. Justin Hinzman and together they performed the surgery, a full hysterectomy on March 27th of this year. “The surgery went beautifully,” said Dr. Hughes. “It could not have gone better. Now after monitoring her for these five months we are optimistic, confident even, that she will live a long, healthy life”. We are thrilled to be able to report on such a positive outcome” said Director Lee Jackson. “It would not be an exaggeration to say that this magnificent animal would not be with us today if it were not for the remarkable team of animal keepers, veterinarians, medical technicians, and medical specialists who worked together to treat Keeya."