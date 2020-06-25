Niabi Zoo set to reopen by June 27

Niabi Zoo announced it will reopen to members on Friday, June 26, and to the general public on Saturday, June 27.

COAL VALLEY, Ill. — Niabi Zoo announced it will reopen to members on Friday, June 26, and to the general public on Saturday, June 27.

“We are very excited to be able to welcome guests back to the Zoo!” said Director, Lee Jackson. “It’s been a long difficult period for the zoo and we’re anxious to start the road back to normal”.

The zoo says that as the state of Illinois moves into phase 4 of its COVID-19 response plan, Niabi Zoo will be allowed to reopen at 25% capacity and with certain important temporary restrictions in place

Starting Friday, the zoo will be open to guests. To maintain and monitor capacity requirements, all guests, including Niabi Zoo members and Pass holders, must now reserve timed tickets online at Niabi Zoo.com prior to visiting.

Guest can choose between two daily three- hour time frames: 9am – noon (last entry at 11am) or Noon – 3 pm. (last entry at 2pm.)

In Addition to the new reservation ticketing process, Niabi has a safety response plan in place which includes: