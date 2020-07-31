Local Girl Scout builds new toys for Niabi Zoo Pallas cats, wins gold award

The big cats at Niabi Zoo have some new toys thanks to a local girl scout.

Caitlin Bauer from Davenport created a box and platform for the cats to crawl around on and play with.

Caitlin was given the Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouts, for building an enrichment wall for the Pallas Cats at Niabi Zoo.

She says it took about 80 hours to put them together.

“The animals benefited greatly from having this additional enrichment, and I believe this was a very positive way to communicate to the visitors of the zoo the importance of enrichment and conservation,”-Caitlin.