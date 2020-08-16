Indoor theme park coming to Bettendorf's vacant Duck Creek Plaza

The old Schnucks store in Bettendorf will soon be an indoor theme park. The park will include go karts, bowling, mini golf, laser tag, a large kids zone and more.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The old Schnucks store in Bettendorf's Duck Creek Plaza will soon be home to an indoor theme park, according to a Tuesday media release.

Jester FEC has officially completed the acquisition of the former Schnucks and Marshalls. Construction on the indoor theme park begins this spring and will open in the fall.

The unnamed park will include go-karts, bowling, miniature golf, laser tag, a large kids' zone and more.

The indoor theme park will be the sixth vacant building transformed into an entertainment space by Jester FEC. The group runs four "Malibu Jack's" locations in Indiana and Kentucky.

The new site will create around 100 jobs for the Quad Cities communities.

“Our goal has always been to find a way that we, as entrepreneurs, could also make a positive impact on our communities, turning what had been an eyesore or empty store into a place that brings joy to residents and visitors alike,” said Steve Hatton. “We love that challenge, and are eager to bring this excitement to families across the country.”

The site has been vacant since Schnucks grocery store closed its doors on Aug. 16, 2020.