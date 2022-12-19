A sweet ending after all | New Colona donut shop opens after previous spot shut down due to COVID

Glazed Donuts and Coffee held a ribbon cutting for its new shop on Monday, inheriting the role of a store that closed in 2020.

COLONA, Illinois — It's a sweet end after all for a new Colona donut shop after a previous one shut down two years ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What once was Colona Donut Shop in Colona, Illinois is now Glazed Donuts and Coffee after a ribbon cutting on Monday, Dec. 19. The space is under new ownership.

Colona Donut Shop shut down two years ago due to the pandemic, and eventually flooded as well. Thanks to a low-investment loan from Henry County Economic Development, the owners were able to buy the new building. They also own Maria's Pizza right next door.

"Through real estate owning, now having a stake in the actual building, being a business owner instead of paying rent, and make economic sense for them to do so," Director of Henry County Economic Development Jim Kelly said.

Co-owner Vlora Ajre said she hopes the new shop will bring the community together.

"I wanted to open up, make it feel homey," Ajre said. "Make everyone feel welcome. Give them a variety of drinks and food and just have a good time."

Colona Mayer Mick Painter was at the ribbon cutting and believes the owners opening up the new space sends a message of perseverance.



"These people have actually struggled quite a bit through the COVID thing," Painter said. "Then they had some building issues and very proud of these people to want to open up this business in Colona, I think it's very well deserving of them. They've come a long way in a short amount of time."

Glazed Donuts and Coffee is open seven days a week from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

