2022 Year in Review | QC ribbon cuttings & ground breakings

MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad Cities birthed numerous new businesses and services in 2022, and we've compiled a list of some of the biggest grand openings and ground breakings in the QC from the year.

Let's take a look at each one, from January to December!

The cities of Moline and Bettendorf celebrated the I-74 bridge bike and pedestrian pathway with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 18.

The pathway is just over a mile from side to side and marks a new addition for recreation in the Quad Cities.

The Mississippi River Distilling Company hosted a grand opening Friday, June 24 for its new cocktail lounge located downtown Davenport.

According to the distillery, the Downtown Lounge had a soft opening on June 18-19. The building, located at 318 East 2nd Street, houses the cocktail bar and a new bottling line to help expand company distribution.

Dollar General's newest Milan location opened on Monday, Aug. 15. The convenience store at 109 3rd Avenue West gives area residents another location to purchase household essentials, such as food cleaning supplies, paper products, hygiene products and more.

A Wisconsin food company is one step closer to bringing bacon to Davenport.

Fair Oaks Foods is building a $134 million bacon factory on Enterprise Way just nearby the Kraft Heinz facility.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, the company broke ground at its new location and celebrated with leaders from the Quad Cities Chamber and the city of Davenport.





Rosecrance now has two locations in the Quad Cities. The behavioral health provider held a ceremony on Thursday Sept. 15 to celebrate the opening of their new Moline outpatient location, according to a press release from the non-profit organization.

The new location at 4900 38th Avenue, Moline will work together with the existing Davenport site to provide mental health and substance abuse treatment and support for individuals of all ages. Both facilities are open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Scott County broke ground for its Youth Justice and Rehabilitation Center on Monday, Oct. 17.

Formerly known as the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center, the facility has been in development since 2018.

The modern building will have 36 beds with four extra beds for overflow. The county's aging facility first opened in 1980 and was a repurposed car dealership.

A $50 million golf entertainment center is coming to Bettendorf.

Developers broke ground on Wednesday, Oct. 19 for the Iron Tee Golf facility, which will be located east of the TBK Bank Sports Complex.

40 acres of land have been cleared near the intersection of Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive for the complex.

The complex will not only include a bar, restaurant, arcade and mini-golf, but also the "Hyperdeck VR" experience, which will use wind, temperature and moving floor platforms with VR technology.

After being vacant for more than two years, a new store is moved into the old Gordmans building in Moline.

Harbor Freight Tools, which already has four other locations in the Quad Cities, opened its doors on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 4401 27th Street this fall.

The new location is expected to create 25-30 jobs in the area, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates and sales associates. There are also opportunities for seasonal positions.





A new barber shop is open in Davenport after a ribbon-cutting ceremony in downtown Davenport on Monday.

Devine Creations, located at 311 East Locust Street in Davenport, was joined by the QC Empowerment Network for the opening ceremony.

The new, Black-owned barber shop offers haircuts by three different stylists, as well as a female stylist who specializes in different types of braids.

What once was Colona Donut Shop in Colona, Illinois is now Glazed Donuts and Coffee after a ribbon cutting on Monday, Dec. 19. The space is under new ownership.

Colona Donut Shop shut down two years ago due to the pandemic, and eventually flooded as well. Thanks to a low-investment loan from Henry County Economic Development, the owners were able to buy the new building. They also own Maria's Pizza right next door.