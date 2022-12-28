Eagle View Community Health System expanding to Monmouth in 2023

Eagle View Community Health System has two other small-town Illinois locations in Oquawka and Stronghurst.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONMOUTH, Ill. — Access to health care across rural communities is a struggle for many, but there's a new development to fill the need in western Illinois.

Eagle View Community Health System is set to open a new health care provider location in Monmouth in early 2023. The group offers medical, dental, and behavioral health services. It currently has locations in Oquawka and Stronghurst, Ill.

The new facility is coming with help of a more than $500,000 dollar grant from Congresswoman Cheri Bustos. The grant was given to address the health care gap in rural communities.



"The primary gap, really, is access to a lot of our specialties," said Lisa Dekezel, President of OSF St. Mary Medical Center and OSF Holy Mary Medical Center.

Monmouth mayor Rod Davies said the city is very fortunate to have this expansion opportunity.

"This just ensures that with growing demand and growing number of people in our community and also being of a diverse nature, that this is to make sure that we just get services at every level," Davies said.



Sharron Courson, Executive Director of Eagle View, gave News 8 a statement that read, "We are very excited to bring a variety of services to the Monmouth community."

An open house for the new facility is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More From News 8