Say goodbye to late fees: Moline Public Library eliminating most overdue fines

The news comes as many libraries are eliminating overdue fees to "ensure free, inclusive, and equitable service for everyone."

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Public Library has announced it will no longer be administering fines for most overdue items, according to a press release from the library. The new system will go into place on Wednesday, July 5.

The news comes after many other libraries in the Quad Cities have eliminated overdue fees as well - working to "ensure free, inclusive, and equitable service for everyone," according to the release.

“Moline Public Library strives to make our services accessible to all,” Bryon Lear, the library's director, said in the release. “We hope that eliminating fines for overdue materials will reduce barriers and encourage more people to use the library and check out without the fear of accumulating debt.”

That said, being fine-free does not alleviate the responsibility of returning items borrowed from the library. Items will still have due dates, and library goers are expected to return items on time out of respect for other people using the library.

In addition, library cardholders are still responsible for lost or damaged items. Accounts sent to collections are required to be paid as well.

Here's what you can expect from the library's new policy:

Most late fines will be forgiven on accounts with the library. This excludes bills for lost or damaged items and collection agency fees.

Most items checked out from the library will not have a late fine. This rule excludes passes to local attractions, hotspots and interlibrary loans.

Library users will receive two notices for overdue items. The first one will be after an item is seven days late and then another one will be sent when the item is 14 days late. Once an item is 21 days overdue, a bill for replacement costs will be administered. These may be removed if it's returned in good condition.

Replacement costs and processing fees will still be administered for lost or damaged items.

“If you haven’t been to the Moline Public Library in a long time, we welcome you back,” Jennifer Christiansen, circulation coordinator for the library, said. “We can accept returns of overdue books in good condition, renew your expired library card, and give you a fresh start with your library account.”