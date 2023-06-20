Gov. Pritzker announces statewide partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

On Tuesday, June 13, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Illinois’ partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

MOLINE, Ill. — On Tuesday, June 13, Gov. JB Pritzker announced Illinois’ partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The recently signed FY24 budget provides $1.6 million to the program, which is dedicated to enhancing children's lives by creating a love of reading. The initiative includes a book gifting program that mails free books to children up to age five, no matter a family’s income.

“Imagination Libraries are already working their magic at a few dozen locations around the state, and the teamwork of my administration and the Dollywood Foundation will make it possible to bring Dolly to every doorstep,” said Pritzker. “As a longtime early childhood advocate, I’m incredibly excited for what’s to come. These are some of the most crucial years for learning of a person’s lifetime, and this initiative will connect low-income families to resources their children will need for lifelong success.”

The Imagination Library Program is supported by the Dollywood Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Dolly Parton in 1988. The Imagination Library Program kicked off in 1995, with books being delivered to children in it has led to it being replicated across the country.

Governor Pritzker also praised the budget’s investments in early childhood education and care, including $250 million in funding for the Smart Start Illinois Plan.

The plan includes:

$75 million increase for the Early Childhood Block Grant to create 5,000 new preschool seats next year

$130 million increase in childcare funding to support the creation of new Childcare Workforce Compensation Contracts that will raise the wages of childcare workers and provide stability to the field

$40 million increase for Early Intervention to provide a rate increase to providers and increase access to therapeutic services for children ages 0-3 with (or at risk of) developmental delay or disability, supporting healthy child development

$5 million increase to expand the Home Visiting program to meet the demand for services