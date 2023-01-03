x
Davenport, Bettendorf public libraries eliminating and forgiving overdue fines

Iowa Quad Cities libraries are helping their patrons get the 2023 year started off right by eliminating fines for overdue items returned after the due date.
Credit: Davenport Public Library

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Starting today, Jan. 3, the 16 libraries of the RiverShare Libraries Consortium are waiving overdue fees, according to posts from the official Facebook accounts of Davenport and Bettendorf's public libraries.

The libraries are helping Quad City area patrons get the 2023 year started off right by eliminating fines for overdue items returned after the due date.

But don't worry, it's not only future fines that are being eliminated; the libraries are also waiving all late fines for current Davenport and Bettendorf Public Library cardholders.

That's correct, you don't have to sweat your outstanding late fees anymore!

Big thanks are in store to the RiverShare Libraries Consortium, a group of 16 Quad Cities area libraries formed to share items and offer interlibrary lending to each others' patrons, who voted for the elimination of overdue fines.

