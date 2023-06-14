This old library has found a new purpose in DeWitt

DeWitt's public library has had many buildings to call home. One of those old libraries has been turned into a bar and restaurant in the downtown area.

DEWITT, Iowa — Before DeWitt's current library opened, all of the books and manuscripts were housed down the street at the corner of 9th St. and 6th Ave. - where the old library was located.

In 1907, a gift of $7,116 was given to the community, which made the construction of the DeWitt Public Library possible. The donation came from the Carnegie Foundation, making the old library a creation of Andrew Carnegie.

"It was a real asset to DeWitt to have a Carnegie Library here," Ann Soenksen, president of the Central Community Historical Society, said. At the time, it was the largest library in Clinton County.

The old building, while no longer the home of the community's library, still houses many books - and also beer. Transformed into a restaurant and bar, The Old Library now resides in the Carnegie structure.

The bar is run by Beth Lanhart and her family, who work to "maintain everything and keep it in good shape."

Most of the interior has been redone but the original wood trim and old tin ceiling remain. Books line the shelves around the restaurant to still give credit to what came before.

"People love coming in here and talking about the years when it was a library and they were younger," Lanhart said.

For more than a century, the building has been a gathering spot in DeWitt. While the books have come down and the Bailey's has gone up, the building remains a source of community for those in the town.