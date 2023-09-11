x
Dam fails on Rock River between Rock Falls and Sterling

The Illinois DNR is investigating the problem.
Credit: City of Rock Falls
A mechanical failure has caused the gates to lower on the upper dam on the Rock River in Rock Falls, making the upper pool water levels extremely low.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — The City of Rock Falls is warning residents that a mechanical failure is causing issues with river levels on the Rock River.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Sept. 11, the city reported that there had been a mechanical failure at the upper dam in town on the Rock River. The dam is owned and maintained by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The failure caused the gates to lower, resulting in the upper pool water level dropping "extremely low."

The Illinois DNR is investigating the issue and plans to do repairs.

News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.  

Posted by City of Rock Falls IL on Monday, September 11, 2023

