Dam fails on Rock River between Rock Falls and Sterling

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — The City of Rock Falls is warning residents that a mechanical failure is causing issues with river levels on the Rock River.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Sept. 11, the city reported that there had been a mechanical failure at the upper dam in town on the Rock River. The dam is owned and maintained by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The failure caused the gates to lower, resulting in the upper pool water level dropping "extremely low."

The Illinois DNR is investigating the issue and plans to do repairs.

