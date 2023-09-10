Riverfront Trail railroad crossings in Muscatine closing Monday for repairs

Two crossings over the Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Railroad will have their chicanes replaced to maintain the quiet zone.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine's Department of Public Works (DPW) will be closing two railroad crossings at Riverside Park to replace the chicanes, the fencing that slows traffic through an artificial curve.

The crossings along the Riverfront Trail run over the Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Railroad. Chicanes help maintain the quiet zone downtown and keep people safe while crossing the railroad tracks. The fencing has been vandalized and broken, necessitating replacement.

The DPW will replace the chicanes at Mad Creek crossing, at the upriver end of Riverside Park, starting Monday, Sept. 11. The work is expected to take a week, weather permitting.

Once the work at Mad Creek is completed, the DPW will move on to the Hershey Lift Station crossing, at the downriver end of Riverside Park. This work is tentatively scheduled for Monday, Sept. 18 and is also expected to take a week.