A new perspective: Clean River Advisory Council looking at environmental, social challenges together

MOLINE, Ill. — The Mississippi River is quite literally the centerpiece of the Quad Cities. Spanning from the northern part of Minnesota down to New Orleans, the river stretches more than 2,300 miles long. But only in one place does the river run east to west—the Quad Cities.

A new council formed by the Quad Cities Community Foundation understands the vital role the river plays for the region.

The Clean River Advisory Council (CRAC) is comprised of 11 local environmental experts and river enthusiasts who are tackling "environmental and social challenges collectively," according to a press release from the foundation.

The goal of the new council is to bring a unique and inclusive perspective to environmental projects that will help "enhance water quality, create natural infrastructure and engage the community with the river," the release states.

“We know that historically, many environmental projects—even successful ones—have not been inclusive enough,” Kelly Thompson, vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives at the foundation, said. “To improve the river and to improve the communities along it, that needs to change. We have to include everyone.”

The council was created in partnership with the Walton Family Foundation's Mississippi River Initiative (WWF) and has also received support from Iman Consulting in the Quad Cities.

WWF invested $637,000 over a two-year span that helped form CRAC. The initiative works with communities in the Mississippi River Basin to help protect water resources, allowing both the natural elements of the river and the people around it to "thrive," the release states.

“The people closest to the issues are the people closest to the solutions,” Bre’Anna Brooks, program officer at WFF, said. “The Quad Cities has a diverse community, versatile river, and a robust nonprofit and environmental sector. We see it as the perfect home for this project.”

People on the council come with a wide range of expertise, according to the release. The goal of the project was to have people who might have never been in the same room together work on projects—allowing a more comprehensive look at protecting the river and environment.

“At first, I didn’t see how I could contribute or what I would add,” Tre'Chiondria Lathan, who is a member of CRAC and a teacher in the Rock Island - Milan School District. “But I was drawn to this experiment. It’s pushed me out of my comfort zone, and my perspective is now helping envision the future of the river and this community.”

The next phase of the council is to turn their vision into community action. According to the release, CRAC will begin taking grant applications on Sept. 15. Organizations focused on "addressing environmental challenges or strengthening community relationships" are encouraged to apply.

Members of CRAC and their affiliations are listed below:

Brian Baxter, Quad City Symphony Orchestra

Dedric Bland, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Rock Island District

Janessa Calderon, Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Justina Crawford, Saint Ambrose University

Tre'Chiondria Lathan, Rock Island - Milan School District #41

Kelsi Massengale, Nahant Marsh Education Center

Sergio Mendoza, Eastern Iowa Community College

Daisy Moran, Augustana College

Andy Parer, City of Moline

Richard Stewart, Rock Island County Soil and Water Conservation District

Roger Viadero, Western Illinois University - Macomb