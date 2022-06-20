Crews responding to house fire in Davenport Monday afternoon

Smoke could be seen billowing out of the home Monday afternoon as crews battled the flames.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Firefighters are working to put out a house fire in the 1100 block of Pershing Avenue in Davenport Monday afternoon.

News 8's Jenna Webster witnessed the porch collapse from the home as crews worked to put out the flames that engulfed the house.

News 8 is working to confirm more details about the fire including if there was anyone home when it ignited and the cause of the blaze. According to online property records, the house is owned by LTJ Real Estate Holding Co.

