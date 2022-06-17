No injuries reported in Friday morning fire in Davenport

The Davenport Fire Department said no one was injured in the fire on the 1500 block of W 14th Street.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Fire officials are investigating after a fire in the 1500 block of W 14th St. in Davenport left extensive fire damage to a home on the morning of Friday, June 17.

The Davenport Fire Department responded to the fire at approximately 8:45 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls from neighbors. Callers noted that there was smoke coming from multiple sides of the home and flames were seen through a rear window.

Firefighters made an "aggressive fire attack" and coordinated to put the fire out quickly. Extensive damage was found in the kitchen with moderate smoke damage throughout the home.

The department didn't report any injuries among occupants or fire personnel. The home's occupant was not at the residence at the time of the fire but was brought there by friends after hearing about it.

The Davenport Fire Department said the individual was not in need of assistance from the Red Cross because he received help from his family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire department urged residents to make sure their smoke detectors are working. It has a free smoke detector for residents to take advantage of; call the fire department at 563-326-7906 for more information about the program.