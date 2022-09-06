East Moline igniting a new recruiting season to find firefighters

The department needs to fill four positions in order to return to full staff.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The East Moline Fire Department is opening up recruitment to community members to fill its ranks. The department currently needs to fill four positions in order to return to full staff.

"I've been at East Moline for about two and a half years," said East Moline Firefighter Philip Groh. "I did a few things before then. I was a volunteer for a little while and couldn't imagine doing anything else."

Of course, there are requirements to meet before anyone can become a firefighter.

"You have to climb through a small obstacle course," said Groh. "There is a ladder climb, not as extreme as the ladder [on the firetruck]. Then, there's a written test that you do. It's more of like an aptitude test before you get on to an interview with our chief and hopefully make it onto our list."

Gruh recommends recruits train prior to the 11-minute physical test.

"Focus on your cardio," he said. "The beginning of the test is three and a half minutes on the stair stepper. And the entire test you're wearing a 50-pound vest. [With] the stair stepper, you're putting an additional 12 and a half pounds on each shoulder. So you're doing three and a half minutes on stair stepper with 75 pounds."

Recruits will also need to complete an obstacle course in a firetruck.

For Groh, the job brings more rewards than just a paycheck.

"It's the greatest feeling knowing we get to go on someone's worst day of their life, whether they're having a medical emergency, their house is on fire, whatever it may be. We get to show up hopefully make their day a little bit better and put a smile on their face, and hopefully help them out a little bit," said Groh.

East Moline Fire Department's open house will be on June 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Station 23.