Behind the scenes of DeWitt's business boom

Three manufacturing plants in DeWitt ship products worldwide, but keep their heart in their community.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEWITT, Iowa — The south end of DeWitt, Iowa boasts a thriving industrial park, lined with warehouses and manufacturers. News 8's Shelby Kluver was given a behind-the-scenes look at some of the businesses that keep DeWitt running and the ways in which they give back.

It's a story as American as they come: a small town with hard-working people where business is booming.

One of DeWitt's success stories is QCA Pools and Spas, which has been in business since 1966 making spas, pools and saunas.

"Not only do we make them here, but we sell them nationwide. And really, internationally," company president Bob Zerull said.

In the warehouse, acrylic sheets are formed into hot tubs and pools, then treated in an oven. Holes are drilled for all the plumbing, electronics and lights before pumps are carefully snaked into place.

"And then we water test them for anywhere, you know, as much as 24 hours sometimes," Zerull said.

Each tub is a week-long process, culminating in each hot tub getting detailed before being shipped out.

Zerull says the plant manufactures about 2,000 hot tubs annually. That number is double from the 1,000 they were producing in 2019, just three short years ago.

The DeWitt plant employs about 30 people. Zerull says QCA Pools and Spas tries to hire local, and uses local resources in and around the plant, such as hiring area Boy Scouts to do most of their landscaping.

"The stronger your community is, the strong your company is. So it's definitely important," Zerull said.

Just a mile down the road, Custom-Pak Inc. has the same idea.

"Custom Pak has been in DeWitt since 1994. We're in our 29th year this year," said Ron Zimmer, vice president and general manager of Custom-Pak Inc.

Inside the manufacturing center, thousands of plastic products are made and shipped out across the world.

"We have molds that will close together on the tubes of plastic and be able to form the parts by injecting air, and then taking up the shape of the mold," Zimmer said.

As hot plastic is pushed into molds, different products can be made, from watering cans to plastic tires. The heat needed to create these products can be anywhere from 360 to 420 degrees.

The Custom-Pak plant in DeWitt generates nearly $45 million in sales each year, and employs around 230 people.

"The wellness of the community...it's a pulse and a spirit that I think reflects back into our business as well. So having a community that's thriving helps us as a business be thriving," Zimmer said.

Custom-Pak tries to hire local and places an emphasis on volunteering and philanthropy, including sponsoring the popular community summer music series, Tunes in Town, on Tuesday nights.

Over the past few years, local math and science teachers have spent the summer at Custom-Pak, helping with projects, and learning in the process.

"They take back some of the learnings that they had and make those applicable in the classroom," Zimmer said.

Just a few blocks east of Custom-Pak and QCA Pools and Spas, the crew at Black Cat Wear Parts manufactures road maintenance, construction and mining tools used around the world.

"We have about 7 to 8 million pounds of steel that we would process through here every year," plant manager Josh Daniel said. Daniel himself is another DeWitt native.

"We've always been a big believer of using local resources," Daniel said.

Inside the plant, raw material is cut down by bandsaws before being transferred over to a mill. At the mill, holes are precisely drilled into specific locations and sizes, before being heat-treated in an oven. Each piece is then carefully quality checked by employees.

Black Cat employs approximately 60 people between their two buildings, most of them from DeWitt.

Around town, Black Cat Wear Parts sponsors local parades, volunteers to clean bike trails, and in the summer, area high schoolers come in to work on special projects.

"If you have team members that are vested in the same community that the company is vested in, right, and we want everybody to be successful and have those opportunities, it becomes a win, win, right?" Daniel said.