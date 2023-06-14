'I believe it's called a eureka moment' | DeWitt artist found new joy in her work through a unique process

Heidi Draley McFall uses resin, wax paper and more to add dimension to her photorealistic portraits.

DEWITT, Iowa — Lifelong artist Heidi McFall has found new joy in her work with a technique she calls resin drawing, adding delicate texture to her work's haunting shadows and photorealistic expressions.

McFall, a member of DeWitt, Iowa's vibrant art scene, creates large pieces that capture the look and feel of traditional black-and-white film photographs in pastel.

Ever since McFall was young, she has honed her skill in drawing soft, intimate scenes. Her monumental work has been shown in galleries across the country, even reaching Milan, Italy, according to her website.

"Some kind of authentic moment of that person's life and existence is just sort of captured and frozen and then you're there to just sort of experience it," McFall said.

After decades of success, though, McFall struggled to find meaning in her drawings.

"Around 2010, 2011, 2013, there were years of real floundering," McFall said.

McFall had a thought as she poured resin over a wood countertop - why not seal her drawings in resin? For the next few years, she experimented with the new technique, tweaking her process bit by bit.

The "eureka moment" that reinvigorated her practice came when a piece of wax paper got stuck to one of her drawings. It left a unique mark on the resin, catapulting her into using materials such as tarps, shrink wrap and shower curtains to add a one-of-a-kind finish to each piece.

McFall's work has most recently been featured in the Figge Art Museum in Davenport, Iowa. From February to June, her towering portraits drew a "fantastic" response, according to Associate Curator Vanessa Sage.

"I think that she really captures the expressions and the humanity of the people that she portrays," Sage said. "And that's not something that you can replicate."