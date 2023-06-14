How one Iowa community is innovating the agriculture industry

Multiple companies in the Iowa town are innovating how the agriculture industry operates.

DEWITT, Iowa — When one thinks of DeWitt - or any small town in Iowa - it's easy to also think of its rich agricultural history. However, it isn't just corn and soybeans being grown out of this community. Numerous companies based in DeWitt are cultivating the next generation of agriculture technology.

"Agriculture is always the leading industry in technology," Mike Hofer, president of Park Farms Computer Systems said.

Park Farms is a precision agriculture dealer specializing in electronics. Thirty years ago, it was an industry leader in GPS and continues to provide new technologies across the region.

"Most people that aren't connected to agriculture, they don't realize that technology that we use here is far more advanced than what they use in their own home or at their work," Hofer said. He said one of the biggest things right now is working on sprayer technology, or controlling spray booms and individual nozzles.

Another company is innovating how farmers operate the business side of their work. Michael Schaeffer, who worked for Park Farms, used the experience he gained there to launch Farm Post App. The app and website allow farmers to post jobs and for farmhands to find those openings.

"When you don't have the right labor on hand, that honestly just costs you money because you're not able to finish the job fast enough, or not able to get the crops in the ground fast enough," Schaeffer said. Many farmers he talked to were striking out on larger job-posting sites.

The app can also track equipment maintenance records, payrolls and health insurance. It's used in every state of the U.S.

One can't talk about local ag tech without mentioning Ag Spectrum. The DeWitt-born business has spent four decades researching, funding and promoting the latest in growing techniques to farmers across the region.

"We've developed something called the maximum farming program that involves everything from herbicides to tillage, to nutrient management, to helping them even choose which hybrids to plant on which soils," Wayne Stuedemann, CEO of Ag Spectrum, said.

Stuedemann has spent his life dedicated to bettering farming practices. The company operates in 18 states. It also helps fund research at local universities to figure out which hybrids can best grow in certain soils and climates or how biologicals can support healthy, efficient crops.

Just across the way in Grand Mound, Low Mu Tech is carving out a space in the agriculture technology world. The company has developed a "dust" made with soy protein that goes into planters and eliminates friction. It allows for a smoother and more precise planting job.

The soy protein dust replaces talc and graphite products that have commonly been used during planting. However, these are also well-known carcinogens.

"We developed a product that was soy protein and gave us the ability to do what the talc and graphic [were] doing," Brian Tulley, president of the company, said. "So it gave the farmer the chance to go out and plant and it was cleaner."

Only five years in, Low Mu Tech's dust has been used on more than 10 million acres across 35 states.