Henry Dinkins appointed new lawyers after Iowa judge rules 'breakdown' of attorney-client relationship

Dinkins is facing charges for the kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Henry Dinkins, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020, has been appointed new lawyers, according to Iowa court documents.

An Iowa judge approved an application to change Dinkins' attorneys on April 4, saying the request was granted following a "breakdown of the attorney-client relationship."

Dinkins' previous attorneys, Miguel Puentes and Kyle Worby, will be replaced with Chad Frese and Jennifer Frese. The husband and wife attorney pair previously represented Cristhian Behena Rivera, the man found guilty in May 2021 for the murder of Mollie Tibbets.

This is the third time Dinkins has requested new lawyers. He was most recently denied on March 11, after Dinkins claimed Puentes was not communicating with or visiting him in jail and they had not seen each other "but one time for five to eight minutes tops" up to that point. Dinkins, 49, previously said he would rather represent himself.

The approval for Dinkins' new lawyers comes less than a week after a Scott County judge granted a request on March 31 for the trial to be moved to a different county in Iowa. The previous defense team argued that the "pretrial publicity surrounding the case has been extensive and pervasive."

As of Tuesday evening, a new location and start date for the trial have not been determined.

A pretrial conference with Dinkins' new lawyers is set for Friday, April 8.