Galesburg city council votes 5-2 to fly anti-abortion flag at city hall

The decision comes after the council approved an LGBTQ+ flag to be flown in July.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg city council has approved a so-called 'Respect Life' flag to be flown at city hall.

The flag was proposed by resident Brent Zhorne, sharing his views at the start of public comment. "Life is sacred — that is something precious and we need to protect it," he said.

Zhorne is not affiliated with the Knox County Right to Life group, but several members were at the meeting in support of the idea. "I would like to see the flag flown because we do respect life — all stages of life," one woman said. "This cause is so sacred to our country, to ourselves, to our faith," one man said.

Some community members were frustrated, however, with concerns on how many different flags the city would consider flying in the future, and the notion of flying an anti-abortion flag.

"If we're going to just focus on vulnerable mothers and their unborn children, you're leaving out a whole bunch of people that deserve to be respected," one woman said.

"If you take away some choices from people, you take away a piece of their life," another woman said.

The decision comes after the city approved an LGBTQ+ flag to be flown at city hall through the month of June. Some supporters of that flag display also spoke at this council meeting. "While I can respect anybody that wants to fly a flag for their organization, I think now is the time that we make a flag policy first, before we fly a new flag," one woman said.

Discussion from council members showed mixed opinions. "It's not just about the unborn, but it's also about handicapped individuals, individuals near the end of life," 5th ward council member Heather Acerra said, in response to concerns of the flag's perceived association with the Right to Life group. "I consider it to be of broader concern than just abortion."

"I guarantee you next thing, do you think the Confederate Flag Group, Mothers of Confederacy, do you think the alt-right has a right? They're gonna want to fly their flag," 4th ward council member Dwight White said.

The council voted 5-2 in favor of displaying the flag. Council member White and 6th ward council member Sarah Davis voted no.

Currently, the city of Galesburg has no ordinance that outlines how the city decides what flags to fly. Mayor Peter Schwartzman said talks on those rules were supposed to take place sooner, but staff changes — most notably with the city manager and city attorney — delayed those talks.

Mayor Schwartzman added that he hopes the council can work out those rules by the end of the year.