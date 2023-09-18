Galesburg community eyeing future growth

Proposals include the addition of a disc golf course, a public stage for musicians and more.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg's community members and leaders are looking at new ways to grow the city.

Josh Fleming has been an avid disc golfer for 20 years, but he has a new dream in mind. He's looking to bring a course to Galesburg that players of all ages could enjoy.

"It's just one of those convenient things that you can be six years old and go play your game, or you can be 80 and still play your game. I've played with all walks of life," Fleming said.

But that proposal isn't the only one before the city council. Kate Bullis with the Downtown Community Partnership wants to see a new music stage installed downtown, just across from Park Plaza.

"Economically, this is really going to be that catalyst for growth in our community, in downtown, as well as help drive tourism," Bullis said.

And city planners are also working on a new tax increment financing zone stretching across Grand Avenue from Lombard St. to the east end of the city.

"There are some properties that are underutilized, vacant in that area, that we're hoping if there's an incentive available, that we can induce some private investment, to help encourage growth in that area," said Steve Gugliotta, Galesburg's director of community development.

""Combined along with future redevelopment of US 150, the rebuilding of that road, should mean some really positive impacts for the area," said Ken Springer with the Know County Area Partnership for Economic Development.

There's still more discussions to be had before any of these projects are realized, but officials say it's all to help make Galesburg a better place.

"When we can create a space that we can be very proud of, we're all of a sudden at the same table, and I think sometimes we're missing that," Bullis said.