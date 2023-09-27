Galesburg names new full-time city manager

Eric Hanson's hiring is expected to be approved by the city council at their meeting on Oct. 2.

Example video title will go here for this video

GALESBURG, Ill. — After months of uncertainty, the City of Galesburg has announced its next city manager.

Eric Hanson, who currently works as the assistant city manager in Normal, Illinois, is expected to step into the role following a city council vote on Oct. 2. According to a press release, Hanson was selected after a nationwide recruitment campaign.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Mr. Hanson assume the top leadership role for the City of Galesburg," Peter Schwartzman, the mayor of Galesburg, said in a press release. "His track record of credible, proficient, and supportive leadership, illustrates a leadership style and level of expertise that will benefit our community, city council, and city staff."

The city manager role has seen many people come and go in recent history. After Todd Thompson left in May 2022, Wayne Carl served as interim city manager until Gerald Smith was selected back in November 2022.

Then, in June 2023, the Galesburg City Council parted ways with Smith after a heated meeting. Smith's legal team came to an agreement with the council members to end his employment. In return, he received almost $75,000 in severance pay.

John Schlaf was selected as interim city manager in September 2023.