Galesburg Police to promote first minority female to rank of sergeant

Officer Maggie Semington has been with the City since 2004, when she was first hired as a telephone systems operator.

Example video title will go here for this video

GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg Police will promote their first minority female officer to the rank of sergeant in a ceremony on Monday, Aug. 14, according to a release from the department.

Officer Magdalene (Maggie) Semington was hired by the City of Galesburg in 2004 as a telephone systems operator and was promoted to dispatcher a few months later. She became a patrol officer in 2006.

The City supplied the following about Officer Semington's work background:

Throughout her career in law enforcement, Semington has excelled at effectively working with the public and proactive patrol activities. She was named Crime Stopper’s Officer of the Year in 2019 due to her compassionate and heroic response to a suicidal subject call, which resulted in her pulling a suicidal individual back from the ledge of the I-74 bridge. Her actions saved the life of the person in crisis as well as prevented endangering motorists on the roadway below.

"We are extremely proud to promote Officer Semington to Sergeant," Chief Russell Idle said. "She is an outstanding officer and possesses all of the top qualities we look for in public safety leadership. This milestone in diversification is long overdue and I anticipate that it will further open the doors of inclusion in police department leadership."

The department says it has made a purposeful effort to "increase diversity in the police force and within leadership," hoping to closer reflect the city's demographics. Since Jan. 2022, of the 19 new officers hired, 11 were either female, minority, or both.

“I am honored to have been promoted to the rank of Sergeant,” Sgt. Semington said. “I take pride in my community and profession and hope to serve as a role model for women and minorities with career aspirations in law enforcement. One of my goals is that we as command staff can instill work ethic in our patrol officers which will promote a better relationship between the officers and the community.”

The public is invited to a promotional ceremony on Monday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Galesburg City Hall's Council Chambers. Along with Officer Semington's promotion, Sgt. Patrick Kisler will be promoted to the position of lieutenant.

The ceremony for Kisler and Semington is at City Hall, which is located at 55 West Tompkins Street in Galesburg.